Cam Curry • MICDS lacrosse

A senior midfielder, Curry scored five goals lead the Rams to a 10-6 victory over De Smet as they captured their seventh consecutive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship. He broke open a 5-4 halftime lead with three goals in the third quarter. Curry, who had two goals and four assists in a semifinal win over Chaminade, finished the season as the area’s top scoring midfielder, totaling 56 goals and 17 assists for 73 points. He plans to play club lacrosse for SMU. He was also an all-conference football player as a linebacker and defensive end for a Rams team that finished at the Class 4 state runner-up.