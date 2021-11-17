 Skip to main content
Cam Epps • Chaminade football
A 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior running back, defensive back and punter, Epps ran for 375 yards on 25 carries (15 yards per carry) and scored four rushing touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Fort Zumwalt North in a Class 5 district final. Epps set the tone for the game early with first-quarter TD runs of 17, 21 and 54 yards as the Red Devils built a 35-13 halftime lead. He capped his big night with a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter. The Oklahoma State recruit also contributed on defense with three tackles and punted two times for 91 yards. Epps is among area leaders in rushing yards (1,614), average yards per carry (10.3), touchdowns (27) and punting average (42.1).

