Cam Epps • Chaminade football

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior defensive back, wide receiver and punter who has committed to Oklahoma State, Epps stepped in for the Red Devils injured starting quarterback in a 64-7 win over Granite City and tied a school record for touchdowns in a single game with six. Epps tied Rob Standard, who also scored six touchdowns in a game in 2009. Epps scored on runs of 42, 23, 55, 30 and 20 yards, returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and threw TD passes of 10 and 31 yards. Epps has passed for 177 yards and three TDs, rushed for 354 and eight touchdowns and made 21 tackles. A second-team all-state selection last season, Epps will play defensive back in college.