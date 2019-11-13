A 6-foot, 170-pound senior quarterback, McCoy completed 7 of 13 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Affton in a Class 4 District 2 semifinal. McCoy hit Dragons star receiver Kevin Coleman with TD passes of 4, 77 and 14 yards and connected with Timmy Muxo on a 12-yarder. McCoy was coming off a big performance (207 yards passing, 5 touchdown passes) in a 46-0 first-round win over Riverview Gardens. A second-year starter, McCoy is second in the area in touchdown passes (33), fourth in passing yards (2,558), has thrown just five interceptions and has a passer rating of 121.6. He also plays baseball.