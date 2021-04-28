Camden Biggs • Dupo football

A 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior running back/defensive back, Biggs rushed for 307 yards on 36 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 59-38 win over Carlyle in their season finale. It was the fifth-best area rushing performance of the season. He scored on 7-yard run in the first quarter, had TD runs of 10 and 21 yards in the second quarter, scored from two yards out in the fourth quarter and had a 6-yard fourth-quarter TD run. Biggs also had four tackles and one assist on defense. For the season, he rushed for 1,009 yards and 12 TDs and 38 tackles and a sack. He is a four-year starter at catcher for the baseball team.