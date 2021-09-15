Cameron Kissel • Eureka soccer

A senior forward and a team captain, Kissel led the Wildcats to the championship of the Pacific Tournament by netting three goals and one assist in three games. In a 2-0 victory against Washington in the championship game, he broke a scoreless tie with what proved to be the game-winning goal five minutes into the second half. Kissel also had the game-winning goal in a 2-0 semifinal victory against Parkway West, scoring in the second minute, and he assisted on JT Bremer’s insurance goal in the 39th minute. Kissel was a first-team all-conference selection last season.