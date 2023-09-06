A junior outside hitter, Lindsey helped the Hawks win their first three matches of the season for the first time in program history. Especially strong on the back row, Lindsey had 24 digs, 13 aces, eight kills and 25 service points as Lift for Life swept Cardinal Ritter and KIPP-St. Louis before coming back from two sets down for a 25-27, 22-25, 25-13, 26-24, 15-11 victory against Hazelwood West. Lindsey had four aces, three assists and 11 service points against West. Last season, Lindsey had 53 kills, 39 aces and 32 digs as Lift for Life posted an 18-5 record.