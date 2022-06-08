 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Campbell Schultz • MICDS soccer

A senior midfielder, Schultz scored on a header 13 minutes into overtime to lift the Rams to a 2-1 win over Orchard Farm in the Class 2 championship match. It is the first girls soccer state championship for MICDS in its first final four appearance. With the score tied 1-1 in overtime, MICDS was awarded a free kick about 10 yards past midfield. Rams goalie Parker Scheele took the kick and blasted the ball into the box, where Schultz was there to head it home. Schultz, who was a first-team all-district selection and had a goal in a 3-0 state semifinal win over Pleasant Hill, finished the season with a team-leading 16 goals to go along with seven assists.

