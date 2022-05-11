 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camryn Sheehan • O’Fallon volleyball

Camryn Sheehan, O'Fallon

Camryn Sheehan, O'Fallon volleyball

A 6-foot-3 junior outside hitter, Sheehan led the Panthers to the championship of their own O’Fallon Invitational and was voted by the coaches as the tournament MVP. He pounded down 16 kills and made six digs in a 25-14, 27-29, 15-12 win over Belleville East in the championship match. In five tournament matches, he totaled 49 kills and 30 digs, and for the season, Sheehan is averaging a team-high 3.1 kills to go along with 2.1 digs per set. He also was an all-tournament selection last month at Lafayette and a first-team all-conference last season. He played wide receiver for O’Fallon’s football team last fall.

Trigg Lindahl • Hermann golf

Trigg Lindahl • Hermann golf

A sophomore, Lindahl had an outstanding week, winning two tournaments and shooting 3 under par to win a 9-hole match. He fired a 1-under 70 to…

Jeff Stewart • Bayless baseball

Jeff Stewart • Bayless baseball

A senior first baseman, Stewart helped lead the Bronchos in two victories last week as part of a three-game winning streak. He went 3-for-4 wi…

James Ramey • Ladue water polo

James Ramey • Ladue water polo

A senior who plays the 2-meter center position and leads the area in scoring with 126 goals and 31 assists, Ramey continued his scoring binge …

Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

A sophomore pitcher, catcher and outfielder, Hess is in the middle of a hitting streak dating back to last season that reached 23 games Tuesda…

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

A senior who has signed with Loyola Chicago, Walsh shot a combined 9-under par to win two tournaments within five days, leading the Red Devils…

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

