A 6-foot-3 junior outside hitter, Sheehan led the Panthers to the championship of their own O’Fallon Invitational and was voted by the coaches as the tournament MVP. He pounded down 16 kills and made six digs in a 25-14, 27-29, 15-12 win over Belleville East in the championship match. In five tournament matches, he totaled 49 kills and 30 digs, and for the season, Sheehan is averaging a team-high 3.1 kills to go along with 2.1 digs per set. He also was an all-tournament selection last month at Lafayette and a first-team all-conference last season. He played wide receiver for O’Fallon’s football team last fall.
Camryn Sheehan • O’Fallon volleyball
