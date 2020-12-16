 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cannon Newhouse • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling
0 comments

Cannon Newhouse • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Cannon Newhouse, Northwest Cedar Hill

Cannon Newhouse, Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

A senior and team captain, Newhouse pinned his way to the championship of the 152-pound weight class at the Union Tournament. It only took 18 seconds for him to pin Union’s Bowen Ward, who had won 12 of his 13 matches this season, in the title match. With four first-period victories by fall in the tournament, Newhouse improved his overall record to 10-1. Last season, Newhouse went 38-7 and earned all-state state honors by finishing sixth at 145 pounds in Class 4. He reached the final of the Union Tournament, Cape Central’s Tiger Classic, the Hickman Invitational and in the District 1 tournament.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports