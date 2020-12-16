Cannon Newhouse • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

A senior and team captain, Newhouse pinned his way to the championship of the 152-pound weight class at the Union Tournament. It only took 18 seconds for him to pin Union’s Bowen Ward, who had won 12 of his 13 matches this season, in the title match. With four first-period victories by fall in the tournament, Newhouse improved his overall record to 10-1. Last season, Newhouse went 38-7 and earned all-state state honors by finishing sixth at 145 pounds in Class 4. He reached the final of the Union Tournament, Cape Central’s Tiger Classic, the Hickman Invitational and in the District 1 tournament.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.