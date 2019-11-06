Playing with a broken right arm, the senior forward scored the lone goal with less than five minutes to play as MICDS defeated Villa Duchesne 1-0 to claim the 41st Midwest Tournament championship at SportPort Athletic Complex. Kate Oliver started the scoring sequence when she picked up a pass at midfield, beat several Villa Duchesne defenders and put a shot on goal that was saved by Saints goalie Claire Douglass. But the rebound bounced to Carr, who was waiting to knock it out of mid-air and into the goal. Carr, who will play field hockey at Dartmouth, finished the season with 14 goals and 14 assists. She also is the captain of the MICDS lacrosse team.
