Caroline Tepe • Okawville cross country

A freshman, Tepe won the Cahokia Conference Meet Illinois Division, covering the three-mile course at Bryan Memorial Park in Salem in 17 minutes, 50.4 seconds, her best time of the season. It was the fastest time of the three divisions of the meet by a margin of 30 seconds. In the Illinois Division race, Tepe had a narrow lead on two runners prior to the two-mile mark but separated herself in the final mile, winning easily by 2 minutes and 13 seconds. It was the third win of the season for Tepe, who also placed first at both the Pinckneyville Invitational and Sparta Invitational. She finished second at the Wesclin Invitational and placed third in four other races.