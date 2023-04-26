A senior midfielder and forward with only three seasons to her credit because the 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mathenia broke the Maroons’ single-season and career goal scoring records that were set from 2015-18 by her older sister, Taylor. Carolyne previously broke West’s career points total set by Sydnee Carroll from 2012-15. Signed with the University of Illinois Springfield, Carolyne scored 10 goals last week to help the Maroons win four of five games. That lifted her season goals total to 24, breaking the previous mark of 23; and career total to 64, topping Taylor’s 60. Carolyne’s program record of points is 157 with seven regular-season games to play.