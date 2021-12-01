Caron Spann • St. Mary’s football

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior quarterback, Spann guided the host Dragons to a 62-16 win over Mexico in a Class 3 state semifinal. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 177 yards and three passing touchdowns and rushed for 17 yards on four carries. His 9-yard TD pass to Chase Hendricks was part of a first quarter that saw the Dragons storm to 28-0 lead. In the second quarter, Spann threw a 73-yard TD pass to Kevin Coleman and an 8-yarder to Hendricks. A two-year starter and a first-team all-conference selection, Spann has passed for 2,009 yards and 33 TDs with just two interceptions and a passer rating of 158.2. He also plays basketball.