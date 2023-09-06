The Pioneers earned their first victory by topping Pattonville 10-7 in a defensive battle. It was exactly the kind of game where Lindquist, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior linebacker, helped make the difference one of the best defensive performances in recent program history. Lindquist had 17 solo tackles, four assists, four tackles for loss of 45 yards and three sacks. His tackles totals were the most in a single game for the Pioneers in more than 20 seasons and the four-best ever. Lindquist leads the area with 25 solo tackles and is second with 30 total tackles.