Carson Smith • Eureka basketball

A 6-foot-5 senior forward, Smith helped the Wildcats capture the championship of Hillsboro’s 66th Gene Steighorst Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 47-43 win over Park Hills Central in the championship game, he had a team-high 13 points and six rebounds. Smith, who shot 61 percent from the field in the tournament, also had big performances in a an 80-18 first-round win over De Soto (16 points, 7 rebounds) and a 67-51 semifinal win over Seckman (14 points, 12 rebounds). Smith played quarterback for Eureka’s football team and has a scholarship offer for football from Valparaiso.