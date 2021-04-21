In a 10-1 win over Holt, Subbert, a senior pitcher and infielder, tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He faced 25 hitters and the only run he gave up was unearned. At the plate, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI. Subbert continued to swing a hot bat after his pitching gem against Holt, making key contributions in wins over Jefferson City (1-for-3, double, RBI), Lee’s Summit (2-for-3, walk) and Rolla (1-for-2, double, RBI). Overall, he is 4-0 with three complete games, a 0.64 ERA and is batting .392 with 13 RBI. He has signed to pitch for Lindenwood University.
Carson Subbert • Francis Howell baseball