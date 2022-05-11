 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carter Cox • Fort Zumwalt South baseball

A sophomore left-handed pitcher, Cox pitched his second consecutive no-hitter, blanking Fort Zumwalt North 11-0 in five innings. He hit the first batter of the game, then retired 12 in a row before walking the leadoff hitter in the fifth. He had eight strikeouts and two walks in the game. Eight days prior, Cox struck out 12 hitters in a 10-0, five-inning no-hitter against Liberty and he also tossed a two-hit shutout in mid-April at Washington. For the season, Cox is 5-3 with a 1.59 ERA and has not allowed a hit in his last 12 innings. He was the winning pitcher in the 2021 district championship game against Fort Zumwalt East and also plays football.

Trigg Lindahl • Hermann golf

Trigg Lindahl • Hermann golf

A sophomore, Lindahl had an outstanding week, winning two tournaments and shooting 3 under par to win a 9-hole match. He fired a 1-under 70 to…

Jeff Stewart • Bayless baseball

Jeff Stewart • Bayless baseball

A senior first baseman, Stewart helped lead the Bronchos in two victories last week as part of a three-game winning streak. He went 3-for-4 wi…

James Ramey • Ladue water polo

James Ramey • Ladue water polo

A senior who plays the 2-meter center position and leads the area in scoring with 126 goals and 31 assists, Ramey continued his scoring binge …

Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

A sophomore pitcher, catcher and outfielder, Hess is in the middle of a hitting streak dating back to last season that reached 23 games Tuesda…

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

A senior who has signed with Loyola Chicago, Walsh shot a combined 9-under par to win two tournaments within five days, leading the Red Devils…

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

