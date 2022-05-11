Carter Cox • Fort Zumwalt South baseball

A sophomore left-handed pitcher, Cox pitched his second consecutive no-hitter, blanking Fort Zumwalt North 11-0 in five innings. He hit the first batter of the game, then retired 12 in a row before walking the leadoff hitter in the fifth. He had eight strikeouts and two walks in the game. Eight days prior, Cox struck out 12 hitters in a 10-0, five-inning no-hitter against Liberty and he also tossed a two-hit shutout in mid-April at Washington. For the season, Cox is 5-3 with a 1.59 ERA and has not allowed a hit in his last 12 innings. He was the winning pitcher in the 2021 district championship game against Fort Zumwalt East and also plays football.