Carter Jackson • Fox soccer

A junior forward, Jackson had hat tricks in three consecutive games and has run his goal-scoring streak to six games. The streak began with a three-goal, one-assist performance in a 4-0 win over Parkway North. He had three goals in a 5-0 victory over Sullivan and did the trick again with a natural hat trick, netting the first three goals of a 4-1 win over Ritenour. He had the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Affton. With his goal-scoring binge, Jackson, who missed two weeks with a concussion earlier this month, has broken the school record for goals in a single season. The previous record was 18, and Jackson currently has 20, including four hat tricks.