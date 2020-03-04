In the Illinois state championships at Evanston High School near Chicago, Nelson finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.80 seconds and seventh in the 100 free in 45.69. Nelson is a senior who has signed with Texas A&M. The previous week, he placed first in the 50 free and 100 free at the sectional meet at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. It marked the second consecutive season Nelson won the 50 free and 100 free at the sectional and his appearance at the state meet was his fourth.
Carter Nelson • Columbia swimming
Related to this story
Most Popular
A senior and University of Illinois signee, Odom won the Class 3A championship at 160 pounds. Odom's 3-1 decision against DeKalb's Bradley Gil…
A sophomore, Dennis won three gold medals to help lead the Pioneers to a second-place finish in the Class 2 state championships at St. Peters …
A sophomore, Cole completed her second consecutive undefeated season (30-0) by winning the state championship at 110 pounds with an 11-2 major…
A senior, Orf won the individual title in the Illinois girls bowling state championships at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. She knocked down 2,74…
A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Kirk led the Hawks to a pair of wins over formidable opponents last week. Against Whitfield, she had a double-doub…
A senior, Porter capped off an undefeated (45-0) season by winning the Class 3 championship at 285 pounds with a 7-4 victory over Neosho's Zan…
A senior, Shetley became the first wrestler in program history to win a state championship when he captured the Class 2 title at 182 pounds at…
A 6-foot-4 junior forward, Moore led Jennings to a pair of wins last week with a triple-double and a double-double. Those victories extended J…