Carter Nelson • Columbia swimming

In the Illinois state championships at Evanston High School near Chicago, Nelson finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.80 seconds and seventh in the 100 free in 45.69. Nelson is a senior who has signed with Texas A&M. The previous week, he placed first in the 50 free and 100 free at the sectional meet at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. It marked the second consecutive season Nelson won the 50 free and 100 free at the sectional and his appearance at the state meet was his fourth.

