Casen Lawrence • Westminster basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior guard who has signed with Truman State, Lawrence racked up a total of 16 3-pointers in two games to lead the Wildcats to a pair of Metro League victories as part of a 10-game winning streak. In a 70-34 win over Lutheran North, he hit 10 3-pointers, one shy of the school record for 3s in a single game of 11, set in 2002 by Tim Holley against Orchard Farm. Lawrence, who finished that game with 34 points, followed by sinking six 3-pointers as part of a 20-point night in a 57-39 win over John Burroughs. He leads the area in 3-pointers made with 78, is averaging 14.6 points and has been named to two all-tournament teams this season.