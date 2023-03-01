A junior, Benwell was the area’s only champion in the Missouri Class 1 girls state tournament, and she did it with a dominating performance. Benwell repeated as the 120-pound state champion to close out her 27-0 season, rolling to a 9-0 major decision against Chillicothe’s Yoo Lee in the championship match. Earlier in the tournament, Benwell won by fall in 59 seconds in the first round, 30 seconds in the quarterfinals and then 2 minutes and 36 seconds in the semifinals. A year ago, Benwell won the 120 title in what was a one-class state tournament to become the first state champion in North Point history. The Wentzville school is in its second year.