Cassidy Head • St. Charles wrestling
A junior, Head pinned three of her four opponents to win the championship of the 137-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt East girls tournament. In her most important match of the round robin event, Head won by major decision 17-5 over Troy’s Eliyssa Cathcart, who placed second. She pinned the third-place finisher, Skyler Morrissey of Francis Howell Central, in 39 seconds. It was the third tournament of the season for Head (13-1), who won the title at Ste. Genevieve and took second at Liberty, where she suffered her only loss of the season. Last season, she finished fourth in the state at 135 pounds. She also plays soccer.

