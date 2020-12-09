Chantrel Clayton • Cardinal Ritter basketball

A 5-foot-7 freshman guard, Clayton helped the Lions win three games to capture the championship of the Troy Invitational. She had 15 points, three assists and three rebounds in a 68-51 win over host Troy in the championship. She helped Ritter advance to the championship by scoring a team-high 14 points, grabbing three rebounds and handing out three assists in a 56-48 semifinal win over Holt. Clayton had her biggest offensive game in a first-round win over St. Dominic, pouring in a game-high 23 points and making three steals. She is considering competing in track and field in the spring.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.