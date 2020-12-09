 Skip to main content
Chantrel Clayton • Cardinal Ritter basketball
Chantrel Clayton • Cardinal Ritter basketball

A 5-foot-7 freshman guard, Clayton helped the Lions win three games to capture the championship of the Troy Invitational. She had 15 points, three assists and three rebounds in a 68-51 win over host Troy in the championship. She helped Ritter advance to the championship by scoring a team-high 14 points, grabbing three rebounds and handing out three assists in a 56-48 semifinal win over Holt. Clayton had her biggest offensive game in a first-round win over St. Dominic, pouring in a game-high 23 points and making three steals. She is considering competing in track and field in the spring.

