A 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior running back and defensive back, Murphy rushed 27 times for 306 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-28 GAC North win over Orchard Farm. It was the fourth time he has rushed for more than 100 yards this season. He scored on runs of 71, 67, 8 and 2 yards and also had five solo tackles and a key pass breakup on defense. For the season, Murphy has rushed for 798 yards with an average of 7.1 yards per carry and six touchdowns. A two-way starter, Murphy has 14 solo tackles, eight assists and an interception. Last season, he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game. He also competes in track and field.
Most popular
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Notebook: Roosevelt's Porter remains missing from the sidelines; visitation, funeral services set for Vashon grad Mitchell
-
Red-hot Priory rolls to seventh successive win by knocking off MICDS
-
Missouri top 10 rankings
-
Shell-shocked Althoff overcomes slow start to outlast Mater Dei