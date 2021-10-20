Charlie Krasnoff • Ladue cross country

A senior, Krasnoff won the Suburban Conference championship for the second consecutive season. He placed first at the conference meet at McNair Park in 16 minutes, 0.39 seconds, edging teammate Andrew Smock, who finished in 16:02.46. After running with a lead pack of five runners, it became a two-man race between Krasnoff and Smock in the final kilometer. In other races this season, Krasnoff took second at the Ladue Invitational, seventh at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight, seventh at the Dale Shepherd Invitational and 14th at the Gans Creek Classic, where he ran his best time of the season and second-best time in program history (15:34).