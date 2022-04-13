Charlie Krasnoff • Ladue track and field

In his first three races of the season, Krasnoff, a senior distance runner who will be running next school year at the University of Tulsa, has three victories in the 1,600 meters, posting the two fastest times in Missouri this season. Krasnoff, who won the 1,600 in 4:17.6 at the Holt Invitational and in 4:18.1 at the Timberland Invitational, also won the 800 at Timberland in 1:57.06, the sixth-best time in the state. He was an all-state track runner last spring, placing fourth in Class 5 in the 3,200 with a time of 9:20.87. Krasnoff was also a first-team All-Metro cross country runner, finishing third at last fall’s Class 4 state meet in 15:20.2.