Chase Hanson • Mascoutah football

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior quarterback, Hanson completed 16 of 26 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns and rushed seven times for 59 yards as the Indians defeated Mount Vernon 47-12 to improve to 2-0. He threw first-half touchdown passes of 41, 10, 11 and 17 yards and capped off his night with a 25-yarder in the third quarter. In the two games this season, he has passed for 547 yards and eight TDs. He started all six Indians’ games last spring, passing for 991 yards and 11 TDs to earn all-conference honors. Hanson also is on the track and field team and helped Mascoutah win the Class 2A state championship in June.