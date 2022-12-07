Chase Hendricks • St. Mary’s football

A 6-foot, 190-pound senior wide receiver, Hendricks help the Dragons capture their second consecutive state championship with a 42-0 win over St. Dominic in the Class 4 title game. Just more than two minutes into the game on fourth-and-13 at the St. Dominic 32-yard line, St. Mary’s quarterback David Leonard found Hendricks, who made a leaping catch over his defender to haul in the touchdown and give the Dragons a 7-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Hendricks returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown to give the Dragons a 14-0 lead. He finished the game with four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns and had 39 catches for 932 yards and 14 TDs this season.