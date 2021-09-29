Chase Viehland • Northwest Cedar Hill football

A 5-foot-7, 195-pound junior running back, Viehland rushed for 226 yards on 33 carries — both career highs — and scored both Lions’ touchdowns in a 14-0 win over Webster Groves. He opened the scoring just seven seconds into the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run, and his 19-yard score gave the Lions a 14-0 lead at 3:34 of the third quarter. It was the first time Viehland has rushed for more than 200 yards and the third time he has rushed for better than 100 yards this season. Overall, Viehland has rushed for 719 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. A starter since his freshman year and a first-team all-conference pick last season, Viehland also is a wrestler and a power lifter.