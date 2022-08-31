Chase Withrow • Jerseyville football

In a 35-0 season-opening win over Granite City, Withrow, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounds senior running back, defensive back and kick returner, had 29 carries for 246 yards and four rushing touchdowns. All four of his TDs came in the red zone as he scored twice in the second quarter, once in the third quarter and capped off his night with a TD in the fourth quarter. He also had one kickoff return for 22 yards, and two punt returns totaling 18 yards. Last season, he earned first-team all-conference honors as a running back and kick returner, rushing for 672 and six TDs and averaging nearly 23 yards per kickoff return.