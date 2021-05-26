Chelby Melvin • STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley track and field

Melvin and her twin sister Cheyenne starred at the Class 2 girls state championships, capping off their senior season by leading the Bulldogs to the team title. Each twin won four first-place medals. Chelby broke the class record in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.23 seconds, a record established in 2019 by Principia’s Busiwa Asinga (43.31). Chelby went on to sweep the hurdles titles, winning the 100 in 14.49. The Melvins helped the Bulldogs win the 800 relay in a new Class 2 state record time of 1:41.18 and put a punctuation mark on the team title by winning the 1,600-meter relay in 4:00.76. The twins have signed with Arkansas State.