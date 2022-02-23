 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chloe White • Alton Marquette basketball

A 5-foot-7 senior guard who has signed with McKendree University, White led the Explorers to the Class 2A Roxana Regional championship. In a 65-48 win over Staunton in the regional final, White nearly had a double-double, finishing with a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists. She had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven steals to lift the Explorers to a 70-19 semifinal win over Piasa Southwestern. White, who played three seasons at Jerseyville before transferring to Alton Marquette, is averaging team-highs in scoring (12.7), steals (4) along with 6.9 rebounds. She has been named to two all-tournament teams this season.

News