A 5-foot-10, 155-pound freshman quarterback, Cotton completed 16 of 24 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns passes and a TD run to lead the Titans to a 26-0 win over Lutheran St. Charles in a Class 3 state quarterfinal game at St. Louis University High. With the Titans holding a 6-0 lead, Cotton scored from 1 yard out to increase the lead to 12-0 with 1:31 remaining in the second quarter. He then put the game out of reach with a pair of third-quarter TD passes, a 57-yard toss to Scott Presson and a 36-yarder to Tam Williams. Cotton, who became the starting quarterback in Week 3 against DuBourg, has passed for 1,346 yards and 16 touchdowns.
