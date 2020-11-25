Chris Futrell • Fort Zumwalt North football

A 6-foot, 215-pound senior running back and outside linebacker, Futrell made big contributions on both sides of the ball to lead the Panthers to a 35-14 win over Battle in a Class 5 state quarterfinal. He rushed for 145 yards on 15 carries with three second-half touchdowns on runs of 22, 20 and 1 yards. Defensively, he led the way with seven tackles (four for a loss), three assists and four sacks. Overall, Futrell, a first-team all-conference running back, has rushed for 825 yards and 15 TDs. He is averaging nearly a first down (9.8 yards) every carry. On defense, he has 51 tackles, seven sacks, four fumble recoveries and an interception.
