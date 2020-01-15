Chris Hill • Brentwood basketball
Chris Hill • Brentwood basketball

Chris Hill, Brentwood

Chris Hill, Brentwood basketball

A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill had another big week to maintain his hold on the area scoring lead and help the Eagles to three victories. Hill, who averages 27.4 points, filled the scoresheets in wins over Crossroads (30 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 9 steals), Northwest Academy (33 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals) and KIPP St. Louis (36 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals). Hill, a four-year starter who also leads the area in steals (5.6) and is among the area leaders in assists (4.3), rebounds (11.3) and blocks (2.4), earned all-tournament honors at Valley Park to kick off the season and was the player of the year in the SCAA last season.

