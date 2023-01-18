Chris Ketchum • St. Charles basketball

A 6-foot-4 junior guard and forward, Ketchum was named MVP of the Washington Tournament after leading the Pirates (14-2) to the championship. To win the title, St. Charles toppled undefeated Borgia in the championship game, beating the Knights 73-60 with Ketchum contributing 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He was coming off big performances in a 53-41 semifinal win over St. Dominic (11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) and a 68-57 first-round win over Pattonville (18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals). Overall, Ketchum is averaging 15 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals.