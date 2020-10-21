 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Kreh • Marquette football
0 comments

Chris Kreh • Marquette football

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Chris Kreh, Marquette

Chris Kreh, Marquette football

A 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior running back, Kreh continued his outstanding season by rushing for 201 yards on 16 carries and scoring all five Mustangs’ touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Oakville. He found the end zone on runs of 12, 11, 63, 19 and 2 yards to help the Mustangs remain unbeaten. Kreh, who is averaging 7 yards per carry, has had three 200-plus yard rushing games, amassing 684 yards on the ground and 14 TDs. Last season, Kreh earned first-team All-Metro, first-team all-state, first-team all-district and conference offensive player of the year honors.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports