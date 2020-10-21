Chris Kreh • Marquette football

A 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior running back, Kreh continued his outstanding season by rushing for 201 yards on 16 carries and scoring all five Mustangs’ touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Oakville. He found the end zone on runs of 12, 11, 63, 19 and 2 yards to help the Mustangs remain unbeaten. Kreh, who is averaging 7 yards per carry, has had three 200-plus yard rushing games, amassing 684 yards on the ground and 14 TDs. Last season, Kreh earned first-team All-Metro, first-team all-state, first-team all-district and conference offensive player of the year honors.
