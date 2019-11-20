A senior forward, LiCavoli has helped the Flyers advance to their first state semifinal appearance since they won the Class 4A state title in 1994. In a 4-2 win over host Northwest Cedar Hill in a Class 4 sectional, LiCavoli triggered a three-goal blitz over the final 17 minutes that turned a 2-1 deficit into a two-goal win. LiCavoli, who scored the game’s first goal just 11 seconds in, assisted on Sully Russell’s goal that tied the game 2-2 the 63rd minute and iced the win by pounding home a rebound with 3:44 left. Then, in a 1-0 state quarterfinal win over Kirkwood, LiCavoli, who has nine goals, helped set up Fetiol Hyke for the game’s lone goal.
