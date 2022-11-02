 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian Cotton • De Smet football

Christian Cotton, De Smet

Christian Cotton, De Smet football

A 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior quarterback, Cotton tied the school record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he ran for six in a 56-35 win over Ritenour in a Class 6 State District 2 quarterfinal. He scored on runs of 6, 10, 1, 45, 56 and 28 yards and rushed 14 times for 211 yards. He also completed 11 of 16 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, a 23-yard strike. A dual threat, Cotton has passed for 1,440 yards and 13 TDs with a passer rating of 111.4 and has run for 706 and 13 TDs this season. A starter for Trinity for two years before transferring to De Smet, Cotton was a first-team all-conference selection last season.

