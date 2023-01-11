Christian Hughes • Kirkwood basketball

A 6-foot-2 senior guard who has committed to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Hughes helped the Pioneers remain unbeaten (11-0) by leading them to a pair of victories to kick off the new calendar year. He had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 59-42 win over Lafayette and led the way again in a 49-45 win over Parkway West with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hughes leads the Pioneers in scoring (15.1) and assists (2.4) and is averaging 2.8 steals and 3.8 rebounds. He was named to the all-tournament team at the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS and was second-team all-conference last season.