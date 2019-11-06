A senior forward, Kraus broke Summit's single-season goals record with a five-goal performance in a 7-0 win over Lafayette. The previous record was 36 by Billy Hency in 2016. Kraus had two goals and one assist Tuesday in a 6-1 district semifinal win over Parkway North. He has had points in all but one Falcons’ game this season and now has 41 goals and 17 assists for 99 points, which is third among the area scoring leaders. A four-year starter and a team captain the last two seasons, Kraus earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Washington preps for Camdenton's 'Purple Haze;' Porter lands new job
-
St. Dominic outlasts Liberty in PKs to claim 27th district title
-
McCluer North self reports use of ineligible player; athletics director put on leave
-
Tentis scores twice, helps Triad advance to first state tournament since 2009
-
Daughter knows best: Orlet helps Althoff knock off mom's Edwardsville team in sectional semifinal