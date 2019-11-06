Subscribe for 99¢
Christian Kraus, Summit

Christian Kraus, Summit soccer

A senior forward, Kraus broke Summit's single-season goals record with a five-goal performance in a 7-0 win over Lafayette. The previous record was 36 by Billy Hency in 2016. Kraus had two goals and one assist Tuesday in a 6-1 district semifinal win over Parkway North. He has had points in all but one Falcons’ game this season and now has 41 goals and 17 assists for 99 points, which is third among the area scoring leaders. A four-year starter and a team captain the last two seasons, Kraus earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior.