 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christopher Anderson • De Smet lacrosse

  • 0
Christopher Anderson, De Smet

Christopher Anderson, De Smet lacrosse

A senior midfielder who has committed to play Division I lacrosse next year at Cleveland State University, Anderson led the Spartans to three victories last week as they claimed the Metro Catholic Conference title with an unbeaten 4-0 record. He had seven goals, two assists and two ground balls in a 16-5 win over Ladue. Anderson then tallied three goals and four ground balls as the Spartans edged Chaminade 8-7 before capping off the week with seven goals, one assist and five ground balls in a 16-7 victory over CBC. Anderson, who is among the area scoring leaders with 60 goals and 17 assists, wears jersey No. 40 to honor coach Mike Sennett, who founded the program. The No. 40 player is chosen by the coaches and given to the player that most embodies De Smet’s team motto "Count on Me.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News