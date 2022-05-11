Christopher Anderson • De Smet lacrosse

A senior midfielder who has committed to play Division I lacrosse next year at Cleveland State University, Anderson led the Spartans to three victories last week as they claimed the Metro Catholic Conference title with an unbeaten 4-0 record. He had seven goals, two assists and two ground balls in a 16-5 win over Ladue. Anderson then tallied three goals and four ground balls as the Spartans edged Chaminade 8-7 before capping off the week with seven goals, one assist and five ground balls in a 16-7 victory over CBC. Anderson, who is among the area scoring leaders with 60 goals and 17 assists, wears jersey No. 40 to honor coach Mike Sennett, who founded the program. The No. 40 player is chosen by the coaches and given to the player that most embodies De Smet’s team motto "Count on Me.”