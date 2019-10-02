A 5-foot-11, 192-pound junior running back, Kreh rushed for 305 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns (66, 72 and 76 yards) in a 37-14 win over Lindbergh. The win improved the Mustangs’ record to 5-0. It was the biggest rushing game of the season for Kreh, who had 215 yards against Parkway Central and 246 against Kirkwood. He is fourth in the area in rushing yards (916) and third in TDs (15). A first-year starter at running back, Kreh had 29 tackles, 19 assists and two interceptions as a safety last season to earn second-team all-conference honors.
