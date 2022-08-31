CJ Ross • Roxana volleyball

A 5-foot-2 senior setter, Ross led the host Shells to the championship of the Roxana Invitational and was named the tournament MVP. In five matches, she piled up 93 assists, 22 digs and six kills. She was at her best in a 17-25, 26-24, 25-18 win over Valmeyer in the championship match, handing out 29 assists and making four digs. She had 12 assists, five digs and two kills in a two-set semifinal win over Hardin Calhoun. In a win over Dupo in pool play, she tallied 19 assists, three digs and served for three aces. A three-year starter, Ross was an all-conference selection last season. She also plays softball and club volleyball.