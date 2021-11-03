 Skip to main content
Claire Douglass • Villa Duchesne field hockey
A senior goalie, Douglass helped the Saints capture their fourth Midwest Field Hockey Tournament championship in the last five seasons and the 12th in program history. She made four saves in a 2-0 win over MICDS in the title game. Early in the second quarter, Anna Lochhead of MICDS got loose on a breakaway, but Douglass sprinted out of the goal and dove in front of the shot to keep the game scoreless. Then with Villa leading 1-0 in the third quarter, Douglass made a great hand save on a shot by MICDS’ Kate Oliver off a corner. Douglass, who did not allow a goal in four Midwest Tournament victories, was first-team all-conference and second-team All-Metro selection in 2020.

