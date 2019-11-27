A 5-foot-5 junior guard, Breden led the Panthers to the championship of the Alton Tipoff Classic and was named the MVP. In a 45-28 victory against perennial power Breese Central in the championship game, Breden had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. In three tournament games, she averaged 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.3 steals. She hit 20 of 22 free throws. Breden was an all-conference selection and second-team all-state pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association last season after averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals.
