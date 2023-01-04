A 6-foot-1 junior guard, Jackson was named the MVP of the Centralia Holiday Tournament after leading the Lions to the championship. Ritter won four games in the tournament as part of a current eight-game winning streak. Jackson had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and five rebounds to lift Ritter to a 58-52 win over Evanston in the championship game. He also made key contributions in wins over Chicago Payton (14 points, 5 rebounds), Belleville West (6 points) and Centralia (22 points, 3 rebounds). Jackson is averaging 16.9 points, four rebounds and 2.4 assists. He made the all-tournament team at the National Classic (Washington, Ill.) in November.
Clayton Jackson • Cardinal Ritter basketball
