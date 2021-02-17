A senior, Hughes (25-2) won the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Class 1 District 1 tournament. He won by fall over Valle Catholic sophomore Timothy Okenfuss (21-16) midway through the second period in the championship match after pinning his semifinal opponent in 33 seconds. A two-time state qualifier, Hughes has 17 pins this season and 126 career victories. He was a first-team all-conference soccer player as a sophomore and junior and has committed to wrestle and play soccer at Central Methodist University. Hughes also plays soccer for Scott Gallagher and wrestles for the United States Wrestling Academy.
Cody Hughes • Brentwood wrestling