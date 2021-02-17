 Skip to main content
Cody Hughes • Brentwood wrestling
Cody Hughes, Brentwood

Cody Hughes, Brentwood

Cody Hughes, Brentwood wrestling

A senior, Hughes (25-2) won the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Class 1 District 1 tournament. He won by fall over Valle Catholic sophomore Timothy Okenfuss (21-16) midway through the second period in the championship match after pinning his semifinal opponent in 33 seconds. A two-time state qualifier, Hughes has 17 pins this season and 126 career victories. He was a first-team all-conference soccer player as a sophomore and junior and has committed to wrestle and play soccer at Central Methodist University. Hughes also plays soccer for Scott Gallagher and wrestles for the United States Wrestling Academy.

