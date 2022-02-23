 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colby Crouch • Triad wrestling

  • 0
Colby Crouch, Triad

Colby Crouch, Triad wrestling

A sophomore, Crouch completed an unbeaten (35-0) season by capturing the Illinois Class 2A championship at 120 pounds. He pulled out a 5-4 decision against Washington's Peyton Cox to earn Triad's first championship since Fritz Nemsky won the Class A title in 1974. Crouch trailed 2-0 early but pulled ahead with an escape and takedown on his way to victory. Crouch was coming off victories in regional and sectional tournaments and regular season tournaments at Chatham Glenwood, Mascoutah, Granite City and Morton. He wrestled at the Cadet Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer and was one win away from being a Cadet Greco All-American.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News