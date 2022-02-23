Colby Crouch • Triad wrestling

A sophomore, Crouch completed an unbeaten (35-0) season by capturing the Illinois Class 2A championship at 120 pounds. He pulled out a 5-4 decision against Washington's Peyton Cox to earn Triad's first championship since Fritz Nemsky won the Class A title in 1974. Crouch trailed 2-0 early but pulled ahead with an escape and takedown on his way to victory. Crouch was coming off victories in regional and sectional tournaments and regular season tournaments at Chatham Glenwood, Mascoutah, Granite City and Morton. He wrestled at the Cadet Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer and was one win away from being a Cadet Greco All-American.